Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,227,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,685 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $46,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on EXC shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,830,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862,915. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average is $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

