Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,364,502 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 135,861 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 0.9% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Comcast worth $104,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.24. 22,578,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,130,691. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

