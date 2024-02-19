Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Sold by Steadview Capital Management LLC

Steadview Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,544 shares during the period. Braze accounts for approximately 8.5% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Steadview Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Braze worth $21,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 76.1% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 40.9% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 167.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,293,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,467,000 after acquiring an additional 810,295 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Braze in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Braze in the third quarter worth about $270,000. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRZE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Braze from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.65.

In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $257,048.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,448,684.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $1,331,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 172,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,210,649.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $257,048.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at $11,448,684.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,986 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,586. 26.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BRZE traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,018. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.16. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $124.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

