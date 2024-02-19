Brokerages Set Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Target Price at C$45.60

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$45.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

TSE BDGI opened at C$45.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$43.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.77. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12-month low of C$24.55 and a 12-month high of C$48.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh purchased 2,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$40.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,230.85. In related news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 20,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.40, for a total value of C$808,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh purchased 2,372 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$40.57 per share, with a total value of C$96,230.85. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,847 shares of company stock worth $115,385. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

