Brokerages Set CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Price Target at $30.73

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

CNP opened at $27.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $31.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

In related news, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,173.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,750,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,409 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,958,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 175.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,618,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,183 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

