Brokerages Set Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Target Price at $105.50

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.50.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPK

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Down 0.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $105.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.51. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $83.79 and a 52 week high of $132.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,128,000 after purchasing an additional 438,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,740,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,809,000 after acquiring an additional 334,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 628,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 539,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,779,000 after acquiring an additional 40,037 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.