Brokerages Set Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Target Price at $111.67

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

FRT opened at $100.42 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $109.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.24.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.71%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Get Free Report

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

