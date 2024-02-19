Brokerages Set Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) PT at $127.80

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.80.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

GRMN opened at $122.20 on Monday. Garmin has a twelve month low of $93.22 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.56. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 17.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Garmin by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Garmin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Garmin by 378.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 29,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

