Brokerages Set LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Price Target at $12.71

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.71.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
Shares of LSB Industries stock opened at $8.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22. The company has a market cap of $596.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. LSB Industries has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $14.71.
LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.
