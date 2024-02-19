Brokerages Set Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) PT at $84.67

Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.67.
BPOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Popular in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPOP. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 51.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Popular by 55.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Popular by 68.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Popular Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ BPOP opened at $85.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.57. Popular has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.83.
Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $702.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.76 million. Popular had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 13.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Popular will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Popular
Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.
