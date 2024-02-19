Brokerages Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target at $69.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

BNS stock opened at $47.36 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $54.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.63. The stock has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 10.47%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.7773 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

