Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $6.17 on Monday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.95 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookdale Senior Living

In other news, Director Marcus E. Bromley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $53,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,158.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $80,451. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brookdale Senior Living

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Stories

