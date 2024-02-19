Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Shares Sold by Sycale Advisors NY LLC

Sycale Advisors NY LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,110 shares during the period. Burford Capital makes up about 4.1% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $15,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the first quarter valued at $110,137,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Burford Capital by 0.8% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 7,708,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,409,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Burford Capital by 36.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,890,000 after buying an additional 1,635,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Burford Capital by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after buying an additional 890,341 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Burford Capital by 5.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,450,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,306,000 after buying an additional 132,749 shares during the period.

NYSE BUR traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 372,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,085. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a current ratio of 9.68. Burford Capital Limited has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their target price on Burford Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

