Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Shares Sold by Sycale Advisors NY LLC

Sycale Advisors NY LLC lessened its stake in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,079,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,110 shares during the quarter. Burford Capital comprises approximately 4.1% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $15,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 304.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 384,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 289,416 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 220,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 18,384 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,450,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,306,000 after acquiring an additional 132,749 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Burford Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 55,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Wedbush cut their price target on Burford Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

BUR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 372,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,085. The company has a quick ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.97. Burford Capital Limited has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $17.70.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

