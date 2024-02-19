Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Stephens

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CDRE has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cadre from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut Cadre from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Cadre Trading Down 1.2 %

Cadre Increases Dividend

NYSE:CDRE opened at $34.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Cadre has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is a positive change from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cadre’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadre news, President Blaine Browers sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $242,190.52. Following the transaction, the president now owns 77,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,506.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $235,977.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,977,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,420,831.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Blaine Browers sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $242,190.52. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 77,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,506.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,202 in the last 90 days. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Cadre by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cadre by 49,625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cadre by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Cadre in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Further Reading

