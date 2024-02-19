CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Cut to C$34.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of CAE from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$36.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.36.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$25.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38. CAE has a 1-year low of C$24.75 and a 1-year high of C$33.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.90.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

