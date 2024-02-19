CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Lowered to C$30.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of CAE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.36.

TSE:CAE opened at C$25.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$27.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.56. The company has a market cap of C$8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.90. CAE has a one year low of C$24.75 and a one year high of C$33.87.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

