Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CZR stock opened at $42.51 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average of $46.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 403.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

