Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of CZR stock opened at $42.51 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average of $46.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 403.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CZR
About Caesars Entertainment
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Caesars Entertainment
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.