Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Given New $5.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $5.25 to $5.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CMBM has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.04.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CMBM opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $127.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.95. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 303.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 493.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cambium Networks

(Get Free Report)

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.