Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Lowered to C$150.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CTC.A. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$166.00 to C$152.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$148.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Tire presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$164.67.

CTC.A stock opened at C$140.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$128.88 and a twelve month high of C$189.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$142.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$146.34.

In related news, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$143.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,291.50. In other news, Director Robert James Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.71, for a total transaction of C$293,420.00. Also, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston bought 350 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$143.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,291.50. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

