Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Acquires 2,797 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 101.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.75. The stock had a trading volume of 371,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,676. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $35.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

