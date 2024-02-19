Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Buys 14,272 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 42.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,774 shares of company stock worth $19,547,001 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.76. 21,865,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,496,846. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.