Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Buys 6,271 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,517,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,427. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $56.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.41 and its 200 day moving average is $53.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.