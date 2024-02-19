Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after buying an additional 201,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,755,000 after buying an additional 119,137 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $398,176,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,413,000 after buying an additional 560,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $266.66. 116,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,055. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $268.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.95 and a 200-day moving average of $244.08.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

