Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,321 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EEM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.08. The stock had a trading volume of 36,729,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,839,939. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average is $38.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

