Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,464 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 888.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $659.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,194 shares of company stock worth $10,420,927. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $723.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,585. The stock has a market cap of $321.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $465.33 and a one year high of $729.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $681.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $605.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

