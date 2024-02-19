Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its position in PepsiCo by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 39,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 492,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,420,000 after buying an additional 245,601 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 115.3% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.54 on Monday, hitting $166.32. 5,245,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,723,261. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

