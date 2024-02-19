Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 20,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $11,428,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.30. The stock had a trading volume of 765,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,994. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.57 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.94.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.