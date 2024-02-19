Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 529,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 18,549 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,001,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,724,000 after purchasing an additional 352,514 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $324,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,897,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,481 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 340,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after buying an additional 76,534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.46. The company had a trading volume of 781,429 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

