Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Has $5.52 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up about 0.7% of Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUHP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,738,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,958,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.
Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of DUHP traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $30.06. 557,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,797. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.33. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $30.28.
About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF
The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
