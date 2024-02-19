Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Purchases 1,647 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.30. The stock had a trading volume of 373,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,324. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.46. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $182.37.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

