Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 336,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $15,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,847,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,981,000 after acquiring an additional 214,969 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032,873 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,948,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,865,000 after acquiring an additional 599,382 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,108,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,389,000 after purchasing an additional 446,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,230,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,873,000 after purchasing an additional 53,479 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

DFAT traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $51.60. 234,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,233. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.96. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.16 and a 52-week high of $53.27. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

