Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Sells 11,321 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,321 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.08. The company had a trading volume of 36,729,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,839,939. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.87. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

