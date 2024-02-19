Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Sells 2,930 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,803,000 after buying an additional 8,298,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,964,000 after buying an additional 559,528 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,943,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,489,000 after purchasing an additional 84,421 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.93. The company had a trading volume of 908,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,891. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $114.51.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

