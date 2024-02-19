Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Sells 379 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,479,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,261,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,544 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,003,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,652 shares in the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 1,973,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,318,000.

Shares of VGK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,265,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,400. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.87. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $64.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

