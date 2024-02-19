Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC reduced its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 755,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $25,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 261.2% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 51,505 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,730,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,344 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,813,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $327,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.14. 271,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.28. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $38.37.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.