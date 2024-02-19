CenterBook Partners LP Acquires Shares of 184,672 Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 184,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.19% of Warby Parker as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 1,434.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 16.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $81,945.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,650.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $591,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares in the company, valued at $1,119.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $81,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,650.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,223 shares of company stock worth $1,052,700. 26.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

WRBY stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.50. 973,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,515. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.80. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.49.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Stories

