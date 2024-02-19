CenterBook Partners LP Boosts Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,350,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of RTX by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,681. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,949,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,809,061. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.16. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.