CenterBook Partners LP Buys 155,670 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,670 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.29% of OLO worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in OLO by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 485.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLO shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on OLO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair downgraded OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

OLO Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OLO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,433. The stock has a market cap of $971.95 million, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.24. Olo Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $9.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71.

Insider Activity at OLO

In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $48,193.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,340.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $45,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,037.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $48,193.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,340.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,977 shares of company stock worth $219,523 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

