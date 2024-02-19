CenterBook Partners LP Grows Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,375 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 12.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 236,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 26,477 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta in the third quarter worth about $1,114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Marqeta by 23.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Marqeta by 10.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Marqeta by 28.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 752,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 166,929 shares during the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MQ opened at $6.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.85. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $7.24.

In other Marqeta news, insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $332,476.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MQ shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marqeta from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America raised Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marqeta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

