CenterBook Partners LP Purchases 21,634 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 31.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,045 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,634 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 2,701.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,292,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $126,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175,319 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 592.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,280,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,806 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 452.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,280,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,359,000 after buying an additional 1,048,976 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 106.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,939,079 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $89,896,000 after buying an additional 1,001,888 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 103.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,533,453 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $70,041,000 after buying an additional 778,353 shares during the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

NYSE:RCI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.65. 365,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,718. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3742 per share. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.50%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

