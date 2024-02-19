CenterBook Partners LP Purchases 26,150 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,150 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.26% of Malibu Boats worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Malibu Boats Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:MBUU traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.48. 154,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,148. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average of $49.43. The stock has a market cap of $970.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $211.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

