CenterBook Partners LP Purchases 8,117 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,191 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Capital World Investors raised its position in Performance Food Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,276,919 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,281,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $766,824,000 after purchasing an additional 155,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,608,782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $821,154,000 after purchasing an additional 44,032 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,441,763 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $732,322,000 after purchasing an additional 98,756 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE PFGC traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.61. 947,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,918. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.65. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $52.32 and a 12-month high of $75.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

