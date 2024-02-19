CenterBook Partners LP Purchases New Stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 301,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,000. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.21% of First Advantage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Advantage by 5.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,816,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,041,000 after acquiring an additional 375,624 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Advantage by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,269,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,602,000 after buying an additional 243,946 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in First Advantage by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,611,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after buying an additional 222,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Advantage by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,033,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,755,000 after buying an additional 344,747 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Advantage by 3.4% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,460,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,717,000 after buying an additional 115,370 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Advantage

In other news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 696,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,802,251.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Advantage Price Performance

About First Advantage

Shares of FA opened at $17.20 on Monday. First Advantage Co. has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27.

(Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

