CenterBook Partners LP Raises Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,380 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.17% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 61.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 180.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CL King began coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

Shares of EPAC stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,036. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.21. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $141.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.90 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 26.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Enerpac Tool Group



Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

