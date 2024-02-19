CenterBook Partners LP Raises Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,135 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.12% of Lumentum worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Lumentum by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Lumentum by 2,189.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of LITE opened at $49.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.14. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LITE has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumentum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

