CenterBook Partners LP Sells 5,752 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

CenterBook Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $14,916,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Baidu by 13.5% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 1,274.2% during the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 38,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 35,996 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 8.6% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 32,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 6.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,301,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,868,000 after buying an additional 78,331 shares during the period. 21.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $107.12. 1,957,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,005,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.18. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.51 and a 1 year high of $160.53.

BIDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

