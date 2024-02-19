CenterBook Partners LP Takes Position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 274,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,000. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.23% of Amplitude as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amplitude in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Amplitude in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMPL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Amplitude from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Amplitude Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AMPL traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $14.10. 307,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,679. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $14.59.

Insider Activity at Amplitude

In related news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $418,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,740.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amplitude Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

