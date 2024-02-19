CenterPoint Energy (CNP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) will issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $27.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $31.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

In related news, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 270,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,958,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,388,000 after acquiring an additional 392,252 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

