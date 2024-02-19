Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EBR opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBR. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,062,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 509.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,112 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 1st quarter worth $5,114,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,101,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 556,886 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 803,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 316,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

